HempCoin Trading Up 4.5% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $2,480.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,694.59 or 1.00074974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068832 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,975,983 coins and its circulating supply is 262,840,832 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

