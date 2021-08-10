Hibbett Sports Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 774 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.