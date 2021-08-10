HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

