Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Hill International shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 232,033 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.64 million, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hill International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Hill International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,179,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

