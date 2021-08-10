Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.26. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

