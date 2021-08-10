Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $13.16 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.40.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.