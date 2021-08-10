Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

WMT opened at $145.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

