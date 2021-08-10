Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.71 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

