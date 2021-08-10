Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $43,000 in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.