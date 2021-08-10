Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NVT stock opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,292,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

