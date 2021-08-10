Hive (HIVE) Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $180.25 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000113 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001419 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001103 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,589,813 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

