HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$28.00.

TSE:HLS opened at C$16.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.30. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$13.35 and a 52-week high of C$21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$526.02 million and a P/E ratio of -20.82.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is -18.89%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.