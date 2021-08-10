Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $145.70

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 145.70 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91), with a volume of 521032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.90 ($1.95).

HOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of £756.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

