Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HEP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 39.27%. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

