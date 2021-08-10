HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post sales of $83.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.58 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $91.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $345.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $327.07 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $341.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. 150,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,992. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $860.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

