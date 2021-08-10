Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $231.88. 2,388,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,988. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

