Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of $197.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

