Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stake Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

