Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €42.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €50.48 ($59.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €48.21. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

