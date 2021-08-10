Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €42.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.90 ($50.47).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOSS. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €50.48 ($59.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €48.21. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

