Humanscape (HUM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Humanscape has a market cap of $62.84 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.27 or 0.00839293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00106959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 544,759,635 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

