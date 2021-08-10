HYCON Market Capitalization Tops $567,431.66 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $567,431.66 and $105,442.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00056623 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,554,515 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

