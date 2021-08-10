HyperQuant Market Cap Tops $27,929.69 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $27,929.69 and approximately $2,505.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00859977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040340 BTC.

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

