IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at TD Securities

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $9.01 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

