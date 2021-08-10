Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

