Idavoll Network Market Capitalization Tops $16.98 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $16.98 million and $137,738.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00159292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00148052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.11 or 1.00045918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.16 or 0.00812504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 838,775,584 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

