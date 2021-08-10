Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
IDRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 463,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,074. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16.
In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.