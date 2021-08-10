Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IDRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 463,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,074. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.