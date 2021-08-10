IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after buying an additional 102,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 47,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,630,000 after buying an additional 69,903 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.