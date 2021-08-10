IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

