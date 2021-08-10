IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.06 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.50.

