IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.46 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $1,536,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,958 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

TPR stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.