IFP Advisors Inc Sells 173 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

