IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,269. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,178 shares of company stock worth $475,713 in the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

