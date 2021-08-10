IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,269. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $133.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
