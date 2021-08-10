II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. II-VI’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. II-VI updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

II-VI stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.94. 2,925,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IIVI. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

