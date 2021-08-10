Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,580.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 808.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Illumina by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 164.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Illumina by 29.2% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $506.15 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

