IMI plc (LON:IMI) Declares GBX 7.90 Dividend

IMI plc (LON:IMI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,738.53 ($22.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI has a one year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The company has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

