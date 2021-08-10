IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (TSE:IMV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$2.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$6.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.