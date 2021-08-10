Indexed Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33,887.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00008009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $33,887.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,695.07 or 0.99706069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00812130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

