Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Information Services Group by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.65 million, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

III has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.