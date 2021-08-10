ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.07 ($14.20).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

