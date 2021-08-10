Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%.

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

