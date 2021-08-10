Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Position Reduced by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. decreased its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Inovalon accounts for about 2.7% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned 0.29% of Inovalon worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. 1,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,898. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

