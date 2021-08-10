Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) insider Miles Staude acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$17,175.00 ($12,267.86).
Miles Staude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Miles Staude bought 4,600 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,198.00 ($3,712.86).
- On Friday, May 28th, Miles Staude bought 4,500 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,905.00 ($3,503.57).
Global Value Fund Company Profile
