Insider Buying: Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) insider Miles Staude acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$17,175.00 ($12,267.86).

Miles Staude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Miles Staude bought 4,600 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,198.00 ($3,712.86).

On Friday, May 28th, Miles Staude bought 4,500 shares of Global Value Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,905.00 ($3,503.57).

Global Value Fund Company Profile

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

