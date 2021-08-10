Insider Buying: Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Buys 5,033 Shares of Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 628,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
