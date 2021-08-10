Insider Buying: Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Buys 5,033 Shares of Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 628,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 67,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 34.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.