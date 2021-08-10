Insider Buying: TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Buys 14,450 Shares of Stock

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,468. TCG BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TCG BDC by 168.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 102,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TCG BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

