Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director Sells 3,526 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 3,526 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.43, for a total value of $1,433,072.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,519. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.70. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.33 and a twelve month high of $420.25.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.