Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

NSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.85. 6,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,647.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.