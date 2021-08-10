Insured Finance (INFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $153,628.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $153,628.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00162379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00148642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,675.20 or 0.99894954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00826940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,182,880 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

