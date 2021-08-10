Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $193,408,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 703,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,972,732. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.81. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

