Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $160.28 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.89.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 801,101 shares of company stock worth $97,623,325. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

