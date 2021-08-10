Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.44 and last traded at $73.44. 2,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 93,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

